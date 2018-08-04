Q&A with running back Devwah Whaley

Running back Devwah Whaley is expected to be a major contributor this season after a successful spring. He entered fall camp at 210 pounds.

Position: Running back

High school: Beaumont (Texas) Central

Class: Junior

Rundown: Started 11 of 12 games as a sophomore. ... Second leading rusher in 2017 with 559 yards and 7 touchdowns on 127 carries. … Finished with 8 receptions for 56 yards and touchdown. … Longest run was 33 yards. … Rushed for 119 yards vs. New Mexico State.

Coach Chad Morris is:

“He’s a great guy, funny, energetic. I love him, man. Like I said, he’s a funny, energetic guy. Great guy. He's always smiling.”

Favorite Jeff Traylor saying:

“Beast Texas. That means a lot, especially with me being from east Texas. Of course, east Texas produces a lot of talent and it shows.”

Strength and conditioning Coach Trumain Carroll:

“Is the G.O.A.T. He’s the real deal. Everything he does. Not just what he does, but what he says. He’s a great motivator and he’s a great strength coach and a great person.”

My mom still gets on to me for:

“Not spending enough time with her when I go home or for not answering the phone.”

How have you grown as a person while at Arkansas?

“I’ve become more mature. Just being more positive, becoming a more positive person. Coach Traylor always says you don’t want to be an energy vampire. You want to breathe life into people, breathe positivity into people. That’s what I try and do.”

What surprised you about college football?

“When I first got here, the game speed. It was a way faster tempo. Especially playing against people that are way bigger and stronger than you.”

Which teammate inspires you and why?

“I would say Hjalte (Froholdt) and Santos (Ramirez). Santos, he’s a different dude. He has the same attitude every day. That shows how great of a leader he is and that shows how hungry he is and it shows how much hard work he puts in as well because it shows. Hjalte, the same way with him. He works his tail off and he’s just a positive leader. He wants the best not just for him, but the whole team. I would say those two are not selfish at all. They’re all about the team and all about the family.”