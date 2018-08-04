Q&A with senior safety Santos Ramirez

Senior Santos Ramirez is one of the leaders of the Arkansas football team and is being counted on to have a big senior season.

Position: Safety

High school: Shreveport Evangel

Class: Senior

Rundown: He along with offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt and linebacker Dre Greenlaw represented Arkansas at SEC Media Days. Team captain a junior. Ramirez recorded 63 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 8 pass breakups and an interception in 2017.

Coach Chad Morris is:

“A very confident and energetic coach. Very passionate. Those are the first three things that come to mind. I really feel like he’s going to lead this team this year, not only this year but for the rest of the years here, to a winning season. That’s just from the aura and the energy he brings. He rubs off on everybody.”

Strength and conditioning Coach Trumain Carroll: (Smiling)

“He treats everybody like his kid. When he’s fussing at you he goes, ‘Hey,' and he makes a little face like, ‘Come here.' Like you’re a little kid or something like that. He’s a very intimidating guy as well. Don’t get it twisted now. Coach Tru is a very intimidating guy, I ain’t going to lie.”

How have you grown as a person while at Arkansas?

“I feel like that’s where I’ve made the most growth – as a person. I’m big on enhancing your spirit. In order to be the best man you can be you can’t think that football is what you are in life. It’s all about your character, so I feel like I’ve grown a lot really in body and self respect and self love. That’s two main things that help you grow as a man.”

What surprised you about college football?

“There’s a lot of politics that go into college football. Of course, you have passion for the game, but you have to understand its a business as well. So, you know, coming here you have to realize you have to control what you control and anything outside what you control, you can’t worry about those type of things. You have to stay focused.”

Which teammate inspires you and why?

“K-Rich (Kevin Richardson). And I say that only because, man, he’s been here and been through a lot of adversity. Even right now, he’s going through some adversity. His head is always high and always having a positive outlook on life. Those are the type of guys you want to surround yourself with. Guys that don’t let life get at them even (through) hardships of things and can find growth in the situation. I’m really inspired by K-Rich and what he’s been through.”