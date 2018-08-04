Person fatally shot by police in Arkansas; state police investigating
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
The Pine Bluff Police department said police fatally shot someone in a residential neighborhood about 8:10 p.m. Friday.
The shooting happened near the intersection of West Roane Avenue and North Willow Street. No officers were injured by gunfire, said Lt. David De Foor.
He said that the Arkansas State Police is investigating the shooting.
No other information was available late Friday.
