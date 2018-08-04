Slaying case to go to juvenile court

A Little Rock teenager accused of killing a 25-year-old Jacksonville man during a drug deal has agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for being prosecuted in juvenile court.

Naketrius David Haney II was 17 when Christon Xavier "Scooby" Anderson was found Nov. 5 unconscious and fatally wounded with a gunshot in the face in a vacant lot near Henderson and East Valentine roads in Pulaski County.

Haney, who turned 18 in March, had been charged as an adult, but prosecutors agreed to transfer the case to juvenile court in exchange for Haney's promise to plead guilty there to the reduced murder charge.

The conditions of the transfer negotiated by Haney's attorney, Leslie Borgognoni, include the requirement that Haney give testimony to be used in his juvenile proceeding. He also will be subjected to the extended juvenile jurisdiction act that makes him eligible to be sentenced to adult prison if a judge determines he is not rehabilitated by the time he turns 21.

Haney surrendered to Pulaski County sheriff's deputies on Nov. 30. He was charged with first-degree murder after investigators interviewed a woman who was with Anderson when he was shot. She told investigators that Anderson had driven them to the empty lot to meet someone to conduct a "transaction," court filings show.

She said she waited in Anderson's car while he met with two men, one of them with long dreadlocks, who had arrived at the location driving a dark-colored four-door car.

While Anderson was talking to the men, the woman said she heard a gunshot and the man with dreadlocks then approached the car where she was sitting, opened the door and pointed a gun at her, according to an affidavit from prosecutors.

The man opened the car's console and removed a pill bottle, then walked away, the woman said. She heard another gunshot; then the men got into their car and drove away.

Cellphone records collected by deputies show that Haney had called Anderson near the time of the shooting to arrange a meeting so that Haney could buy marijuana, an affidavit by prosecutors states. Haney was also known to have had long dreads at the time of the killing.

Haney denied killing Anderson. He told deputies that he had arranged to meet with Anderson the night the older man was killed, but that Anderson never showed up. That meeting was supposed to have occurred about 90 minutes before Anderson was killed, court filings show.

A review of Haney's cellphone GPS showed that when Anderson was killed, Haney's cellphone pinged a cell tower less than a half-mile from the slaying scene.

Court records show that Anderson had been on probation since November 2012 on convictions for commercial burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

In May 2012, Anderson, then 20, and a teenager, Malike McDaniel, had been arrested inside the Senox Corp. building at 5100 W. Bethany Road in North Little Rock by police responding to a burglar alarm.

Police found the pair inside hiding behind some boxes in the warehouse with gloves, bolt cutters and a hammer nearby. Anderson told police he and McDaniel were looking for copper that they could sell as scrap.

McDaniel was charged as a juvenile while Anderson pleaded guilty to commercial burglary in December 2012 and was sentenced to five years on probation, court records show.

Anderson's probation was extended by five years in August 2016 after his guilty plea to the meth charge. Two small bags of the drug had been found in his car during a March 2015 traffic stop on Arkansas 161 by sheriff's deputies.

Anderson was also the half brother of Cedric Roy, a Little Rock police officer who died of cancer at age 38 in September 2017 about five weeks before Anderson was killed. Roy had been the Police Department's Rookie of the Year in 2009. He gave up a career in medicine -- he'd been studying to be a doctor -- to join the force and had been the oldest recruit in his police cadet class.

Metro on 08/04/2018