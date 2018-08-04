State Sports Briefs

RECRUITING

Hogs reel in defensive tackle from Texas

University of Arkansas landed the oral commitment of defensive tackle Enoch Jackson on Friday.

Jackson, 6-1, 270 pounds, of Mansfield (Texas) Legacy picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Clemson, Texas Tech, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri and others. He had narrowed his list down to the Razorbacks, Clemson and Texas Tech.

"I just love the Arkansas coaching staff and loved them when they were at SMU," Jackson said recently. "I like what they are doing up there and when they went to Arkansas. I just followed them there, and I really like what they have going there now. I love their coach in Chad Morris."

Legacy Coach Chris Melson said Jackson has great effort.

"His motor and the way he plays the game is second to none," Melson said. "I've never coached one like him. I've coached some good ones, but his motor is better than everybody. He plays with great passion and he loves to play."

Jackson is a team captain for the Broncos.

"Person-wise, he's one of my all-time favorite humans that I've been able to coach," Melson said. "He has an infectious personality, smiling and always having a good time."

ESPN rates Jackson a three-star prospect, the No. 44 defensive tackle and No. 68 prospect in Texas. He's the sixth pledge from the Lone Star State for the Hogs. Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and defensive tackles coach John Scott Jr. recruited Jackson, with Smith being the lead.

Arkansas is recruiting two of Jackson's teammates, safety Jalen Catalon and defensive end Taurean Carter, and appear to be in good shape with both. Catalon recently visited Fayetteville for the Wooo Pig Nic on July 27 while Carter visited the Hogs with Jackson on Feb. 24.

Jackson recorded 53 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries and 2 recovered fumbles as a junior.

The Hogs have 17 commitments for the 2019 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport

Camden Fairview O-lineman picks Oklahoma

Offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins, 6-7, 280 pounds, of Camden Fairview committed to Oklahoma on Thursday over more than 20 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Southern Cal and others.

An ESPN four-star prospect, Wilkins is the No. 33 offensive tackle. He visited the Hogs on July 27 and Oklahoma the next day.

