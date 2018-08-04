Third LB spot opens with Henry

FAYETTEVILLE -- It's a given that junior De'Jon Harris and senior Dre Greenlaw will be two of the Arkansas Razorbacks' starting linebackers.

Harris had 115 tackles last season and Greenlaw had 103.

But who will join Harris and Greenlaw with the first-team defense when the Razorbacks go with three linebackers?

For the first practice of fall camp on Friday, it was sophomore Hayden Henry.

"I like Hayden," Greenlaw said. "He's a missile. He's a guy that from the snap of the ball to the end, he's going to go and he's going to track the ball down.

"I like the way he runs. I like the way he works. He's definitely going to be a guy that's going to help our defense and be able to make a lot of tackles for us."

Henry, from Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, played in all 12 games last season, primarily on special teams, and had three tackles.

Roster notes

Offensive lineman Colton Jackson was at practice in a yellow jersey, while defensive back Kevin Richardson was not included on the 110-man roster.

Jackson is recovering from back surgery, and line coach Dustin Fry wanted him in the meetings and near him during practices. Richardson's rehabilitation from foot surgery will have him in the training facility more often, and he is not on the 110-man.

The quarterbacks are wearing off-white jerseys that are slightly darker than the whites worn by the offense. The defensive players are in red.

73 times 2

There were two players wearing No. 73 when the second-team offensive line went through drills.

Both lined up at tackle with freshman Noah Gatlin at left tackle and senior Deion Malone at right tackle.

Malone began his University of Arkansas career as an offensive lineman in 2016 after transferring from Northwest (Miss.) Community College, moved to defense last season, then back to offense for camp due to injuries to Colton Jackson and Ryan Winkel.

If Gatlin and Malone both dress out for games, one of them will have to change his number.

Blueprints

Strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll said his summer workouts were specifically designed for each player after consulting with Coach Chad Morris, defensive coordinator John Chavis and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock.

"They do a post-spring evaluation," Carroll said. "That's really our blueprint for what we're trying to accomplish over the summer.

"We sat down with each side of the ball and went through each player individually, and what their individual goals would be for the upcoming season. We talk about beginning with the end in mind. So we wanted to know where we were at that time, where we wanted these guys to be by fall camp and then we reverse engineered our way to get there the best we can."

Weigh-in

The Razorbacks made a big show out of their weigh-ins, with an emcee calling out names similar to a boxing announcer as players went to the scales.

The Razorback football Twitter site posted a video of the event, which included freshman Joe Foucha (199 pounds) ripping his T-shirt off as he walked to the weigh-in.

The end of the video featured defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell giving out a yell with his T-shirt off standing next to a grinning Briston Guidry.

PAT winner

Defensive end Gabe Richardson was named the winner of the team's summer PAT award.

The award is an acronym for passion, attitude and trust, and the program's Twitter account posted: "Gabe worked extremely hard all summer in the Weight Room & the classroom."

Stadium on track

Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said the north end zone renovation at Reynolds Razorback Stadium will be completed in time for the Sept. 1 game against Eastern Illinois.

"It'll be ready for the opener," Yurachek said recently. "We'll be sprinting between now and then, but it'll be ready."

Yurachek was hired in early December.

"I'm ready to get a full athletic and academic year under my belt," he said. "I still have not seen a football game in Razorback Stadium, and I'm looking forward to that renovation being completed and really getting this fall season kicked off and enjoying football and volleyball and soccer and cross country."

New turf

When the Razorbacks need to or want to practice indoors, they'll be running on a new surface. The UA replaced the artificial turf inside Walker Pavilion this summer.

While outdoor synthetic turf has a life span of about 10 years, the indoor surface made it 13 years at Walker Pavilion after it was laid in 2005.

"It's not exposed to the UV rays, not exposed to the elements," said Justin Maland, UA associate athletic director for facilities. "Honestly we've tested that field in the last five years, and it's tested out very well.

"What we saw in the last couple of years though is we're starting to see a breakdown in the lay down of the fibers, which is usually a good sign that it's at its life span. So it was time. It was a good time to get it done."

The Razorbacks will play their 10th and final season on the synthetic surface at Razorback Stadium, which will be replaced by natural grass for the 2019 season, Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said this spring.

Sports on 08/04/2018