Travs ride big fourth inning to victory

A five-run fourth-inning helped the Arkansas Travelers blow out the Tulsa Drillers 9-1 at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Friday night.

Trailing 1-0 going into the fourth, the Travelers sent the entire lineup to the plate, scoring 5 runs on 6 hits with 2 doubles. They also knocked out Drillers starter Dustin May (0-1), who faced eight Travelers that inning.

The inning started with a single by Joey Curletta and a double by Dario Pizzano. Curletta scored on Logan Taylor's single. Kyle Lewis followed with a single to left to score Pizzano. After Joseph Odom singled to load the bases, Yonathan Mendoza grounded out, but Logan Taylor scored to make it 3-1. Donnie Walton doubled through the hole at second to score Lewis and Odom to make it 5-1. Chuck Taylor, who was May's last hitter, struck out before Jason Richman came in and got Eric Filia to ground out.

May allowed 5 runs on 8 hits in 3⅔ innings.

The Travelers finished with 17 hits, six of them going for extra bases, including a home run by Chuck Taylor in the eighth. Arkansas went 6 for 16 with runners in scoring position while leaving nine men on.

Pizzano and Odom both had three hits while Filia, Curletta, Logan Taylor and Lewis had two.

Williams Perez (3-1) allowed 1 run on 7 hits in 7 innings while striking out 6.

Eric Peterson had two of Tulsa's eight hits, including a home run in the second inning.

Sports on 08/04/2018