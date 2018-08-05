Official: 1 dead, 3 injured after boat capsizes on lake in Arkansas

One person died and three more were injured when a boat capsized on Lake Norfork in north Arkansas on Sunday afternoon.

Arkansas Department of Emergency Management spokesman Dan Noble said one of the people who was injured was airlifed to Baxter County Regional Medical Center and said to be in critical condition.

The other two survivors were said to be in stable condition and taken to the hospital by ambulance. No one else was on the boat.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Baxter County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, Noble said.

