2 killings in Arkansas linked to police

Authorities said Saturday that the victim of an officer-involved shooting in Pine Bluff had raised a gun and pointed it at officers before he was fatally shot.

Pine Bluff police officers said the shooting occurred as they were trying to take the man into custody, according to initial statements made to special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

The officers were responding to a call about 8:10 p.m. Friday about a disturbance near West Roane Avenue and North Willow Street.

When they arrived, a man identified as Danny Lee, 34, of Pine Bluff was outside a residence at 1522 Willow St.

"Lee was brandishing a gun," the Arkansas State Police said in a news release issued Saturday.

The coroner's office pronounced Lee dead at the scene.

The state Crime Laboratory will determine the exact cause of death, according to authorities.

No officer was injured.

The Arkansas State Police said that after it completes its investigation, the special agents will submit an investigative file on the shooting to the prosecuting attorney's office. That office will determine whether use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was justified as defined under Arkansas law.

The shooting in Pine Bluff was the second officer-involved fatal shooting in Arkansas on Friday.

Earlier, in Trumann in Poinsett County, Police Chief Chad Henson was wounded and hospitalized after a Friday morning shooting. Henson returned fire, killing a 49-year-old man.

State police said Henson was contacted by Johnny Kelley, who asked Henson to stop by Kelley's home near Trumann. When Henson approached the residence on Kessing Lane, Kelley shot Henson, and Henson returned fire.

The Poinsett County coroner pronounced Kelley dead at the scene.

Henson's injuries were not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

State police are investigating the shooting, authorities said.

Results of the investigation will be given to the prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of deadly force was warranted.

Metro on 08/05/2018