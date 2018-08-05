2020 Georgia QB a fan of Razorbacks offense

Highly regarded 2020 quarterback Mike Wright received a scholarship offer from Arkansas on August 1, and he’s looking to visit Fayetteville in the future.

Wright, 6-4, 180, 4.52 seconds in the 40 yard dash of Atlanta's Woodward Academy, now has 13 offers from schools like Arkansas, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Louisville, Kentucky, Illinois and others.

He likes the way coach Chad Morris and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock's offense operates.

“Super excited about the offer,” Wright said. “I feel like I fit perfectly in a Craddock-style offense. I’m a quarterback who loves to spin the ball and play fast, and coach Craddock at SMU did exactly that.”

Wright has been impressed with Craddock while talking to him over the phone.

“I know that he's a young, smart coach,” Wright said. “I could already tell by talking to him on the phone he has high energy and I like that.”

He completed 120 of 185 passes for 1,707 yards, 13 touchdowns while throwing only 2 interceptions as a sophomore. He also rushed 70 times for 309 yards and 9 touchdowns for the 11-2 War Eagles, which made it to the 3rd round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.

Wright, who has a best of 22.01 seconds in the 200 meters, has a 3.6 grade point average and has plans to major in video production or electrical engineering.

Craddock and Wright’s quarterback coach Andrico Hines were teammates at Middle Tennessee State in 2003.

“He coaches at Riverwood in Atlanta now,” Wright said. “They are really good.”