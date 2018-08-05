32-year-old Arkansas man dies after ATV skids off road, hits trees, police say

A south Arkansas man died after losing control of the ATV he was driving early Saturday, state police said.

The wreck happened around 12:25 a.m. as Carl Jake Crawford, 32, of Hampton was traveling east on Calhoun County Road 29 on a Polaris Ranger, according to a preliminary report.

Authorities say Crawford lost control of the ATV in gravel near County Road 304 and tried to regain traction, at which point the vehicle skidded off the road and into a tree.

The ATV traveled another 10 feet and into another tree before coming to a rest, the report states.

The weather was described as clear and the road was dry at the time of the early-morning crash.

At least 284 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

