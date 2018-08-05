Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, August 05, 2018, 2:31 p.m.

'60 Minutes' executive named in misconduct article delays return

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:41 p.m.

NEW YORK — The executive producer of the CBS news show 60 Minutes is delaying his return from vacation until a probe into sexual misconduct claims wraps up.

Allegations against Jeff Fager and CBS CEO Les Moonves appeared in a New Yorker article last month.

CBS hired two outside law firms to investigate claims of sexual misconduct from several women spanning three decades at the company. While most of the article focused on Moonves, the article also contained allegations of inappropriate behavior by Fager.

Fager has denied any wrongdoing.

CBS is keeping Moonves in place during the investigation and he conducted a call about CBS' quarterly earnings Thursday without mentioning the investigation. But on Sunday, the network said Fager will not return from his scheduled vacation Monday as planned. CNN first reported the delay.

0boxerssuddenlinknet says... August 5, 2018 at 1:54 p.m.

Lawyers doing the investigation ? only if they don't have to move from behind their desks. what a joke.

( | suggest removal )

