Big rig hits pickup, kills two occupants in state wreck

Two people were killed, including a minor, when a tractor-trailer ran a stop sign on Thursday in southwest Arkansas and hit a pickup, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Troopers said the wreck occurred at 11 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 371 and Arkansas 355 near Nashville in Howard County.

A 2016 International tractor-trailer was heading north on the state highway when it went through a stop sign and hit the driver's side of a 2003 Ford F-150 traveling west on U.S. 371, the report states.

Police said the pickup driver, 33-year-old William Edwards of Texarkana, and a female minor, whose name and age were not released, suffered fatal injuries.

A male youth riding in the pickup was also listed as hurt.

Metro on 08/05/2018