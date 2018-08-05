Bond refinance key to paying for Rogers projects

ROGERS -- The cost of paying off a bond issue and financing a new one is the second most expensive item of the five ballot questions before voters, but it must pass for any of the others to receive money.

The city is seeking approval of a $299.5 million bond package. Of that, $240 million would pay for street, parks and recreation, fire and police projects. The remaining $59.5 million would be to refinance a 2015 bond issue.

The costliest question is $178 million for streets and related projects.

The special election is Aug. 14. Early voting begins Tuesday.

The refinance question must pass for the other four questions to be funded, even if they pass, city and finance officials said.

"It's always been that way. That is a statutory requirement," said Rogers Mayor Greg Hines.

The city would repay the new bonds by extending a 1 cent sales tax for nine to 12 years past its current expiration date. The city is obligated to pay on its current bond issue through May 2021 even if voters reject the new issue, Hines said.

The four major cities in Northwest Arkansas levy the same amount for capital improvement bonds. The first penny in the 2-cent sales tax goes into the city's capital improvement fund, and the second cent repays bonds the city sells for major capital projects.

It would be easier to refinance the debt rather than pay it in full and go to voters later to reinstate the tax, Hines said.

"You would essentially be raising taxes," he said. "If you pay it off, the penny goes away.

"You want to say, do you want to continue to reinvest in this or not," he said. "It's still an option. It's just that the time between what it would take if you lost it and got it back is troublesome."

Bond proceeds pay for projects the city needs to accommodate continuing growth, Hines said.

Rogers residents approved a bond issue and the initial 1-cent sales tax in 1996, according to Bob Wright with Crews & Associates, the investment banking firm overseeing the bonds for the city.

Voters extended that tax in 2003 with a $53 million bond issue and again in 2011 with a $77.2 million bond issue. The city sold all but $16.1 million, which it received voter approval in 2015 to do, Wright explained.

The $53 million and $77.2 million bond issues paid for the construction of the city's aquatic center and regional soccer complex; the purchase of new fire engines; the development of Lake Atlanta; and improving street infrastructure, among other projects.

If it passes, the new bond issue would pay off the 2011 and 2015 debt. If not, those issues are expected to be paid off in May 2021 or sooner if sales tax revenue increases, Hines said.

The new bonds would likely expire within 12 to 15 years if there's no growth in tax sales, Wright said. Growth in sales tax could have the new debt paid off closer to 10 years.

The cost of construction for all projects and equipment proposed for the bond issue is $240 million. Officials don't anticipate issuing all of that debt, but it gives some flexibility on interest rate movement as well as how the bonds could be sold, Wright said.

The numbers in the ordinance calling for the special election are "not-to-exceed" costs.

The projected interest rate the city will pay is 3.51 percent for the new bonds, Wright said. The savings from refinancing the current bonds would be about $201,000 based on interest rates.

"They're not doing this deal to save money, but it's not costing the citizens money from a cash flow standpoint," Wright said. "It's basically a wash."

The city can expect to begin selling bonds in November if the issue passes, Hines said.

