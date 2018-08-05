BURGLARIES: Mapping recent reports in Little Rock, North Little Rock

The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1321 S. Scott St., residence, Ryan Lazenby, 2:50 p.m. July 22, property valued at $600.

72204

• 4415 W. 10th St., residence, Robin Phillips, 9 a.m. July 21, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $8,599.

• 2916 S. Monroe St., residence, Sabrina Williams, 10 p.m. July 21, property valued at $1,001.

• 3808 W. Charles Bussey Ave., residence, Kostie Smith, 8 p.m. July 25, property valued at $300.

• 8500 Michael Court, residence, Susana Cervents, 2:45 p.m. July 28, property valued at $400.

72205

• 6000 W. Markham St., business, Valerie Garcia, 9:09 p.m. July 24, cash totaling $1,000.

72206

• 2411 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., residence, Michael Thomas, 11:32 p.m. July 23, property valued at $550.

• 5201 Peach Leaf Cove, residence, Scott McClenney, 3:10 p.m. July 26, property valued at $1,825.

72207

• 7300 Evergreen Dr., residence, Yni Boyland, 9:42 a.m. July 22, property valued at $5,100.

• 901 N. Coolidge St., residence, Kyle King, 10:30 a.m. July 25, property valued at $4,401.

• 7205 M St., residence, Lezle Jaccobs, 4:15 p.m. July 25, property valued at $901.

72209

• 5011 Mabelvale Dr., residence, Margueritta Hall, noon July 16, property valued at $501.

• 3201 W. 65th St., business, Tony Willis, 8 p.m. July 20, property value unknown.

• 7313 Fairfield Dr., residence, John Cotton, 7 a.m. July 21, property valued at $1,400.

• 5410 Stanley Dr., residence, Jorge Meza, midnight July 22, property valued at $900.

• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Jeroni Billingsly, 7 a.m. July 22, property value unknown.

• 5301 Baseline Rd., residence, Michelle Walker, 11 a.m. July 22, property valued at $311.

• 7626 Mabelvale Dr., residence, Yadira Pliego, 12:44 p.m. July 23, property valued at $301.

• 10207 Eva Lane, residence, Evelyn Snow, 8:34 p.m. July 23, property valued at $800.

• 9419 Carling Dr., residence, Richard Smith, 1 p.m. July 24, property valued at $350.

• 19 Brookview Dr., residence, Jalisa Jenkins, 6:28 a.m. July 25, property value unknown.

• 5630 Mabelvale Dr., business, Lucy Washington, 5 p.m. July 25, property valued at $251.

• 1 Lamont Dr., residence, Cynthia Camp, 2:56 a.m. July 27, property value unknown.

• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Nefertari Cleary, 6:25 a.m. July 28, property value unknown.

72103

• 8610 Chickamauga Court, residence, Anthony Patrick, 10 a.m. July 24, property value unknown.

72210

• 1 Falcon Court, residence, Destine Johnson, 3:15 p.m. July 26, property value unknown.

72211

• 11717 Shady Creek Dr., residence, Sastry Prayaga, 6:48 p.m. July 15, property value unknown.

• 600 Hardin Rd., residence, Jonathan Watson, 11:34 p.m. July 27, property valued at $439.

72212

• 13622 Sardis Rd., business, unknown, 3:30 a.m. July 27, property valued at $8.

• 3614 Doral Dr., residence, Debra Jansen, 7:15 p.m. July 28, cash totaling $415, property valued at $16,501.

72223

• 23101 Chenal Valley Dr., residence, Nancey Howe, midnight July 6, property valued at $1,001.

72227

• 50 Kingspark Rd., residence, Paul Gilman, 9:30 a.m. July 26, cash totaling $40, property valued at $150.

• 7624 Iowa Dr., residence, Scott Rushin, 12:21 p.m. July 28, property valued at $23,000.

North Little Rock

72114

• 2503 Division St., Apt. 222, residence, Darby Williams, 9:30 a.m. July 27, cash totaling $2,000, property valued at $3,600.

• 2306 Railroad Ave., residence, Robert Burton, 10:30 a.m. July 27, property valued at $500.

• 1010 N. Beech St., business, unknown, 3:30 p.m. July 27, property valued at $5,485.

72116

• 4703 Ridge Rd., residence, Sharon Wiess, 9 a.m. July 23, property valued at $400.

72117

• 4205 Turner St., residence, Cleveland Jackson, 9:30 a.m. July 25, property valued at $500.

• 4308 E. Broadway St., business, unknown, 12:46 p.m. July 25, property value unknown.

• 400 Healy St., residence, Vanity Cockrell, 7:30 a.m. July 27, property value unknown.

• 707 Water St., residence, Desiree Cousin, 11:20 a.m. July 27, cash totaling $200, property valued at $1,065.

72118

• 1401 W. 57th St., residence, Brian Gaines, 8 a.m. July 23, property valued at $660.

• 1809 W. 44th St., Apt. A, residence, Megan Haynes, 4:30 p.m. July 23, property valued at $2,005.

Metro on 08/05/2018