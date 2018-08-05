LR Parkview tries to leave the pack

Little Rock Parkview made significant strides in Brad Bolding's first year as the Patriots head coach, going from one victory in 2016 to a 4-6 record a year ago.

But don't think Bolding is satisfied with being in the middle of the pack.

"We had some momentum-building moments, but I'm not a moral victory guy," said Bolding, whose team lost close games to three state finalist teams last season. "I'm not a 4 and 6 guy. I'm not accustomed to losing."

With a roster overflowing with speed and athleticism, the Patriots are poised to return Bolding to his winning ways and burst into the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Versatile Geary Allmon threw for 1,139 yards and ran for another 905 yards, but Bolding wants to use the 5-9 senior at multiple positions.

"Wherever you stick Geary, he immediately is the best player at that position," Bolding said. "He's that good of an athlete.

"Geary would be a great running back for us. He's got great vision. We could put him at the slot, inside receiver. Really, the sky's the limit. He would make a great receiver because as a quarterback he knows all the routes."

When Allmon is not at quarterback, the Patriots probably will turn to sophomore Landon Rogers, who stands 6-5 and weighs 215 pounds.

"His hands are 10 and three quarter inches," Bolding said of Rogers. "His hands are as big as any quarterback in the NFL, which is a good thing. We've done the research. You want that in your quarterback."

Bolding said he wants to see more deep passes this season.

"With a 6-5 quarterback, when you have some pretty good-sized lineman, he's able to see down the field a little better," Bolding said. "We weren't very good on the vertical ball last year. Anything past 10 yards we just did not throw very well last year. A lot of that was because we weren't very good at pass blocking, but I think some of that was because Geary's short."

Bolding is also expecting big things out of 6-3 sophomore tight end Erin Outley, who was selected to the MaxPreps All-America second team as a freshman.

Junior tailback Johnathan Campos is slated to get more carries this season, and senior wide receiver Leonard Elebeke is "super, super fast" and could be a deep threat because he has 4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash.

"Last year we were probably too predictable," Bolding said. "We threw a lot of short passes and ran a lot between the tackles. This offseason we've worked to expand our options."

Seniors Keionte Golston and Jordan Lee will anchor the Patriots' offensive line.

"Both of those guys have a lot of upside," Bolding said. "They've gotten night and day better from last year. They spot played some last year, but they really sold out to getting into the weight room in the offseason."

Brandon Okonkwo is a three-year starter at defensive end, and Bolding said senior cornerback Keshun Carroll is the Patriots' "most vocal player."

"I think that our defense will be able to do a lot more things," Bolding said. "Last year we were bogged down by just having to teach the fundamentals of the game and the philosophy of what we were trying to accomplish."

Parkview will begin its season Aug. 31 at Springdale.

