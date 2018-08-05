CARDINALS

Fowler placed on DL

PITTSBURGH -- Dexter Fowler's difficult season has taken another downturn as the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder has sustained a broken left foot.

Fowler was put on the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday night's game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Second baseman Kolten Wong was activated from the 10-day DL.

Fowler was removed in the eighth inning of Friday night's 7-6 loss to the Pirates. John Mozeliak, the Cardinals' president of baseball operations, said Fowler was injured earlier in the game when he fouled a ball off his foot.

Fowler is hitting just .180 with 8 home runs and 31 RBI in 90 games during the second year of an $82.5-million, five-year contract.

Wong had been out since July 22 with left knee inflammation. He is hitting .216 with 7 home runs and 24 RBI in 91 games.

PIRATES

Dickerson returns

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have activated left fielder Corey Dickerson from the 10-day disabled list.

Dickerson, who is second in the NL in hitting, has been out since July 25 with a strained left hamstring.

Prior to Saturday, Dickerson had a .318 batting average, three points behind league leader Christian Yelich of Milwaukee. Dickerson also had 11 home runs and 44 RBI in 91 games.

"I've been working through it and got to a place where I can go out there with confidence that I can help the team win," Dickerson said.

Infielder/outfielder Christopher Bostick was optioned to Class AAA Indianapolis.

RAYS

Robertson injures thumb

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays infielder Daniel Robertson has been put on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb and might miss the rest of the season.

Robertson was hurt sliding into second base on a double Friday night. He will see a hand specialist today to determine if surgery will be required.

"In all likelihood it's going to be a significant amount of time, we're talking six to eight weeks," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said Saturday.

Robertson is hitting .262 with 9 home runs, 34 RBI and has a .382 on-base percentage in 88 games.

PADRES

Myers has bone bruise

CHICAGO -- The anemic Padres offense lost one of its best bats again.

Left fielder Wil Myers was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. It is the third time he's been on the DL this season. This time, it is a bone bruise suffered when he fouled a pitch off his left foot Thursday night that will rob him of at least 10 games.

Franmil Reyes was recalled from Class AAA El Paso to take Myers' place. Reyes, 23, is batting .221/.270/.423 in 38 games between his two stints in the majors.

Myers fouled the third pitch of his fifth-inning at-bat Thursday down onto the top of his foot. He grounded into a double play two pitches later.

"It's one of those fluke things you can't do anything about," Manager Andy Green said. "Hopefully it heals quickly. You never know how long it takes to get weight bearing again. ... A bone bruise can be very significant."

Since returning June 21 from a 48-game stay on the DL due to strains in his oblique and back, he is batting .265/.322/.538 with 8 home runs, 10 doubles and 27 RBI.

CUBS

Darvish 'optimistic'

CHICAGO -- After throwing a bullpen session on Saturday, Yu Darvish said he was pain-free and is "very optimistic" about returning to the Chicago Cubs rotation this season.

Darvish threw 55 pitches, including warmups, before the game with the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field. The right-hander has been on the disabled list since late May with triceps and elbow injuries.

"All my pitches, velocity-wise, were up there at their highest and then I was able to follow through with my arm," he said through a translator.

Darvish said he hopes to face batters in a simulated game in his next outing. He has made just eight starts for the Cubs this season, going 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA after signing a six-year, $126 million contract in the offseason.

