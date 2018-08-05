GOLF

Thomas ahead by 3

Justin Thomas pulled away from the crowd with five birdies in the middle of his round for a 3-under 67 and a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational at Akron, Ohio. No one could keep pace with Thomas, least of all Tiger Woods. Starting the third round Saturday five shots behind, Woods managed only one birdie and shot 73 to end his streak of 10 consecutive rounds at par or better during his comeback season. He was 11 shots behind. Thomas, who defends his title next week in the PGA Championship, goes after his third victory of the season, but first in five months. He plays in the final group with Rory McIlroy, who shot a 67 and was three behind. Ian Poulter (70) also was three back. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 1 over after a 74. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) was 3 over after a 71.

Putnam takes lead

Andrew Putnam took the lead Saturday in the Barracuda Champi- onship at Reno, Nev., three points ahead of playing partner Sam Saun- ders in the PGA Tour’s only mod- ified Stableford scoring event. Put- nam had eight birdies and a bogey at windy Montreux Golf and Country Club, scoring 15 points under the format that awards eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for bird- ie and zero for par, and subtracts a point for bogey and three for dou- ble bogey or worse. Chasing his first PGA Tour victory, the 29-year-old from Tacoma, Wash., had 38 points overall. Saunders, Arnold Palmer’s grandson, eagled the par-5 13th and 18th in a 12-point round. He’s also winless on the tour. Chad Camp- bell was third at 32 points after a 22-point day. Shane Lowry eagled the last in an eight-point round to get to 30 points.

Perry leads by 5

Kenny Perry tied a tournament record with a 12-under 60 and has a five-shot lead after two rounds of the 3M Championship at Blaine, Minn. Perry had two eagles and eight birdies at a wet TPC Twin Cities event. His two-round score of 126 is a tournament record. Paul Goydos shot 60 in the second round en route to winning last year's event. Perry, who won the event in 2014 and 2015, shot 30 on the front side, including holing out from 106 yards for eagle at the par-5 sixth. He birdied Nos. 12, 13, 16 and 17 on the back nine before an eagle at 18. Glen Day (Little Rock) is five shots back after a 65; Tom Gillis (67), Lee Janzen (68) and Jerry Smith (70) are at 10 under. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) was 3 under after a 72.

Jones alone at top

Kyle Jones shot an 8-under 63 on Saturday and moved into the lead at 21 under at the Web.com Tour's KC Golf Classic in Overland Park, Kan. Sepp Straka, who was tied with Jones for the lead Friday, shot a 64 and was alone in second at 20 under. Bo Hoag (65) and Chris Thompson (67) were tied for third at 15 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 64 and is tied for seventh place at 13 under.

TENNIS

Zverev advances

Defending champion Alexander Zverev has reached the final at the Citi Open in Washington. The No. 1-seeded Zverev defeated 10th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals Saturday. Sixteenth-seeded Andrey Rublev beat unseeded Denis Kudla 6-1, 6-4 in one quarterfinal and was scheduled to face Alex de Minaur in the other semifinal Saturday night. De Minaur reached the semis when former No. 1 Andy Murray withdrew from the hard-court U.S. Open tuneup, citing fatigue. Zheng Saisai beat Allie Kick 6-3, 6-1 in the women's quarterfinals, advancing to face seventh-seeded Donna Vekic in one semifinal Saturday night. Svetlana Kuznetsova faces Andrea Petkovic in the other semifinal Saturday. Rain throughout the week forced de Minaur and Saisai to play two matches Saturday.

BOXING

Alvarez defeats Kovalev

Eleider Alvarez dropped Sergey Kovalev three times in a brutal sev- enth round and won the 175-pound championship by knockout at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Saturday night. Alvarez ran his record to 24-0 and sprinted around the ring as Kovalev stum- bled back to his corner. Alvarez got the KO at 2:45 in the seventh as the sellout crowd of 5,642 at Etess Arena went wild. Alvarez won the WBO light heavyweight titles and ended Kovalev’s reign atop the division. Al- varez, who once had surgery on his right hand, found the power in that hand to level Kovalev with a right and send him to the canvas. Alvarez, a Colombian, pounced and pounded away at Kovalev when he beat the 10 count and knocked him down two more times to end the fight.

BASKETBALL

Trump attacks James

President Donald Trump lashed out at basketball star LeBron James in a scathing attack on Twitter on Friday night after James criticized the president in an interview on CNN. In a wide-ranging interview with Don Lemon, a CNN anchor, on Monday, James spoke about a school for at-risk children that he recently helped open in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, in a partnership between his philanthropic foundation and the city's public schools. During the interview, he also said Trump was using sports to divide the country. The interview was aired again Friday night, and Trump responded on Twitter shortly after, insulting James' intelligence and that of Lemon. "Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon," Trump wrote. "He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!" The reference to "Mike" appeared to be Trump's way of taking sides in the debate over who is the greatest basketball player of all time: LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Lemon came to James' defense Saturday morning, tweeting: "Who's the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages?" He added the hashtag #BeBest, a reference to an initiative by the first lady, Melania Trump, that aims to help children. During the interview, James said conversations about race had "taken over" in part because "our president is kind of trying to divide us." "Kind of?" Lemon said, followed by a chuckle. "He is," James said. "He's dividing us." Trump's tweet was swiftly condemned by many on social media, including Dan Rather, the former CBS News anchor, who said the president's words were racist. As of Saturday morning, James remained silent on the matter.

GOLF

Singing Phatlum retains lead at Open

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — Pornanong Phatlum made the Royal Lytham course sing for her again as she held on to her overnight one-shot lead of the Women’s British Open after the third round on Saturday.

Pornanong has been singing Thai songs in her head to calm herself on a links course she ad- mits to struggling on. Though any struggling hasn’t been apparent — yet.

She birdied the third, sixth, eighth and 11th holes, and dropped her first shot of the major on the par-3 12th, a bogey. It added up to a solid 3-under-par 69 and the prospect of a first victory on the LPGA Tour, let alone a first major title.

“Singing in my head makes me come down more, not get too ner- vous,” Pornanong said.

She was at 13 under overall, one stroke ahead of playing part- ner Georgina Hall of England, whose scrambling through an erratic round kept her in conten- tion also for a first major title. She birdied three of the last four holes to join Pornanong in the final group today.

Ryu So-yeon was third at 11 under, one shot behind Hall after climbing the leaderboard with a run of six birdies from the fifth to the 12th.

Two-time major champion Park Sung-hyun (69) was a shot further back with Mamiko Higa (71) and Minjee Lee (71).

Higa is aiming to become the first female Japanese golfer to win a major title since 1977.

The leaders are also chasing history.

Pornanong is trying to become the second Thai woman to win a major championship after Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016. Hall would be the first Englishwoman to win the Open in 14 years.

While Pornanong will be sing- ing to herself in the final round, Hall will be counting on experience. She was in the final group in the Open last year, and finished in a tie for third.

“It was great to get so much support, I haven’t really had that before because I play in America quite a bit,” Hall said. “There were so many people behind me that I feel that was the reason I had good shots.”

