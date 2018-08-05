Home / Latest News /
Patrick Stewart to reprise 'Star Trek' role in new series
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:59 a.m.
NEW YORK — Patrick Stewart is boldly going where he's been before — Star Trek.
CBS All Access said Saturday that Stewart has been tapped to headline a new Star Trek series, reprising his Star Trek: The Next Generation character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard.
The new series is not a Next Generation reboot but will tell the story of the next chapter of Picard's life. No title or air date was revealed.
Stewart headlined his Star Trek series for seven seasons and portrayed Picard in the movies Star Trek Generations (1994), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) and Star Trek: Nemesis (2002).
In a statement, Stewart says he thought his Star Trek days "had run its natural course" so he considers it a delightful surprise to be playing Picard again.
