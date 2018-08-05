Police: Woman fatally hit after walking from Arkansas welcome center, into I-30 traffic

An Arizona woman was fatally struck early Sunday after walking from an Arkansas welcome center into Interstate 30 traffic, authorities said.

The pedestrian crash happened around 1:50 a.m. at the Texarkana welcome center in Miller County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Police say 73-year-old Elizabeth B. Karsner of Tuscon, Ariz., who had stopped with her husband to rest, walked into eastbound lanes of I-30, at which point a vehicle hit her and continued to travel, the report states.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Miller County coroner Josh Hawkins at 3:50 a.m., according to authorities.

Descriptions of the vehicle and its driver were not available.

An officer noted that the weather was clear at the time, and the highway was described as dry.

At least 284 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures from state police.