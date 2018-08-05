Q&A with junior linebacker De’Jon Harris

Linebacker De’Jon ‘Scoota’ Harris led Arkansas’ defensive as a sophomore and is expected to do the same for the 2018 season.

Position: Linebacker

High school: Harvey (La.) John Ehret

Class: Junior

Rundown: Led the team in tackles with 115, tackles for loss with 8.5 and sacks at 3.5 as a sophomore while earning All-SEC honors … First Razorback to lead the team in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks in the same season since at least 1973 … Second in the SEC in tackles, tackles per game, tackles per SEC game. … Played 93 percent of the defensive snaps.

Coach Chad Morris is:

“Energetic, respectful coach. He's always bringing that energy. He always brightens our day even though we’re having a bad day. We do the same thing for him. He gives that type of energy, so that’s how we know to give that type of energy back to him.”

Favorite Coach John Chavis saying:

"He calls it Navajo on film. When it’s time for us to strike an O-lineman and really take advantage of them he’s always like, ‘You need to Navajo the O-lineman.' That’s what he calls it.”

Strength and conditioning Coach Trumain Carroll:

“Coach Tru when you first look at him you’ll be like, ’Oh, he’s aggressive’ by the way he talks, but once you’re around him and get to know him, he’ll probably get on you, but he’ll always come back if he’s fussing with you, 'I’m sorry.' That’s how he talks but he’s a good guy.”

My mom still gets on me for:

There’s a lot of things she gets on to me about, but as far as football, she’ll get on me for not giving enough on a certain play. That’s probably the one thing I can think about.”

How have you grown as a person while at Arkansas?

“More as a man. There’s a lot of adversity I’ve faced coming in as a freshman playing early on and off the field. Just a coaching change, so I had to deal with a lot of things as far as keeping things to myself. I didn’t have anybody to talk to at first, but like, just growing up as a man and taking things on and off the field.”

What surprised you about college football?

Once I actually learned the game and understanding what I was doing even though a lot of guys are bigger and the speed was faster..once I figured out what I was doing the game slowed down so the game got easier.”

Which teammate inspires you and why?

“I can say Santos (Ramirez), Dre (Greenlaw), (Ryan) Pulley and Sosa (Agim). The energy, the way they play and carry themselves on the field, like the swagger they bring. I guess all of them as one inspire me the most on the defensive side of the ball.”