Q&A with sophomore quarterback Cole Kelley

— Cole Kelley is competing for the starting quarterback job after starting four games as a redshirt freshman last year.

Position: Quarterback

High school: Lafayette (La.) Teurlings Catholic

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Rundown: Played in nine games last year and started four while completing 87 of 151 passes for 1,038 yards, 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Kelley rushed 53 times for 74 yards and 2 touchdowns, six of his eight touchdown passes were in SEC play

Coach Chad Morris is:

“Energetic. very energetic. He’s a great leader, honestly. He came in this morning in meetings and everybody is tired after the first day and came in yelling in our QB room getting everybody excited and stuff. It’s really cool to watch.”

Favorite Coach Joe Craddock saying:

“Anything that has to do with him and Daulton Hyatt in meetings.That’s something you might have to ask Daulton or him later, but them two in meetings are funny.”

Strength and conditioning Coach Trumain Carroll:

“A pain. A pain in my butt. That’s what he is. He’s a very determined and a hard working man for sure.”

My mom still gets on to me for:

“Procrastination. I really procrastinate a lot when it comes to school and stuff.”

How have you grown as a person while at Arkansas?

“I think I really matured a lot through good and hard times and really hard times over the last year. I definitely matured pretty quickly over here this last year.”

What surprised you about college football?

There’s really preparation and things like that, but once you get between the lines it’s about who wants it more.”

Which teammate inspires you and why?

“K-Rich (Kevin Richardson) got hurt again and he’s still battling. He’s already faced an injury to come back again. People like him really inspire me big time.”