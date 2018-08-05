Sheriff says body sent to Arkansas' capital city for identification

MALVERN -- A body was found Friday in southwest Arkansas, authorities said.

Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash in Malvern said the body was sent to the state medical examiner's office for possible identification.

He said only that the body was found in Hot Spring County.

The sheriff said the discovery is being investigated by several agencies, including the sheriff's office, Malvern police, the Clark County sheriff's office, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, a drug task force, the state Game and Fish Commission, and the U.S. attorney's office in western Arkansas.

