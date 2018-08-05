Travelers' bats go poof in shutout loss

TEXAS LEAGUE

DRILLERS 2, TRAVELERS 0

Tulsa starter Ben Holmes baffled Arkansas on Saturday, allowing 1 hit with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts over 7 innings to lead the Drillers to a 2-0 victory over the Travelers in front of 7,349 at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Holmes, who was just called up from High-A Rancho Cucamonga, and two relievers held Arkansas to two hits as Tulsa won its second game of the series and will look for a series victory at 7:05 p.m. today.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when center fielder DJ Peters hit a two-out home run -- his 21st of the season -- to left field on the first pitch he saw. The Drillers' second run also came with two outs, this time in the seventh inning as second baseman Drew Jackson walked and scored on left fielder Jacob Scavuzzo's RBI double to left-center field.

The lone hits for the Travelers came from designated hitter Dario Pizzano in the seventh inning and first baseman Joey Curletta in the ninth. Pizzano's single gave the Travelers runners on first and second base with one out as right fielder Eric Filia walked to start the inning and Curletta flied out, but the threat ended when third baseman Logan Taylor grounded into a double play.

Arkansas starter Anthony Misiewicz (2-10) took the loss after allowing Peters' home run in the fourth inning, 1 of 6 hits he allowed, along with 3 walks and 6 strikeouts over 5 innings.

