Home / Latest News /
2 found dead in Arkansas mobile home, authorities say; blaze under investigation
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.
Two people were found dead after a mobile home fire Monday morning in Pine Bluff, authorities said.
Crews were called around 5:50 a.m. to Greenfield Mobile Home Park on South Ohio Street in reference to a residential fire, Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services said in a statement Monday.
Thirteen firefighters responded to the home, which was described as “fully engulfed" and a total loss.
Authorities said they found a male and female inside a back bedroom. Their identities have not been released.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
A call to the city's Fire Department for more information was not immediately returned Monday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 found dead in Arkansas mobile home, authorities say; blaze under investigation
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.