2 found dead in Arkansas mobile home, authorities say; blaze under investigation

Two people were found dead after a mobile home fire Monday morning in Pine Bluff, authorities said.

Crews were called around 5:50 a.m. to Greenfield Mobile Home Park on South Ohio Street in reference to a residential fire, Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services said in a statement Monday.

Thirteen firefighters responded to the home, which was described as “fully engulfed" and a total loss.

Authorities said they found a male and female inside a back bedroom. Their identities have not been released.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

A call to the city's Fire Department for more information was not immediately returned Monday morning.