2 more teens arrested in slaying at North Little Rock skate park; 1 still sought

Two more people — including a 15-year-old — were arrested Monday in connection with last month’s killing at a North Little Rock skate park, authorities said. One teenager is still wanted in connection with the slaying.

Jack Banks III, 15, and Isiah Gilliam, 18, both of North Little Rock, were arrested on charges of capital murder, two counts of attempted capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery, North Little Rock police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said in a news release.

The teens’ first court appearances are scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, when Banks will be charged as an adult, Cooper said.

Ladetrick Harris, 17, also of North Little Rock, has not yet been apprehended, Cooper said. Harris, a 5-foot, 11-inch teenager weighing about 165 pounds, faces the same charges as Banks and Gilliam, according to the release.

Cooper said Harris is considered armed and dangerous, and urged the public to contact police with his whereabouts, if possible.

North Little Rock officers arrested Banks, and U.S. Marshals located and arrested Gilliam, Cooper said.

All three teens are charged in the fatal shooting of Armand Van Tonder, 22, who was found dead on July 16 at the skate park at 2801 River Road. A second man, 18-year-old Jacob Bynum, was also shot, but was transported to UAMS, according to previous reports.

Cooper said Bynum is recovering and expected to live.

The city's Police Department previously said 17-year-old Davion Wright was arrested Wednesday night and will face charges as an adult of capital murder, two counts of attempted capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.

There have been 10 homicides reported in North Little Rock this year.