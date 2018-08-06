Woman fatally struck after walking from Arkansas welcome center, into I-30 traffic

An Arizona woman was fatally struck early Sunday after walking from an Arkansas welcome center into Interstate 30 traffic, authorities said.

The pedestrian crash happened around 1:50 a.m. at the Texarkana welcome center in Miller County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Police say 73-year-old Elizabeth B. Karsner of Tucson, Ariz., who had stopped with her husband to rest, walked into eastbound lanes of I-30, at which point a vehicle hit her and continued to travel, the report states.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Miller County Coroner Josh Hawkins at 3:50 a.m., according to authorities.

Descriptions of the vehicle and its driver were not available.

A south Arkansas man died after losing control of the all-terrain vehicle he was driving early Saturday, state police said.

The wreck happened around 12:25 a.m. as Carl Jake Crawford, 32, of Hampton was traveling east on Calhoun County Road 29 on a Polaris Ranger, according to a preliminary report.

Authorities say Crawford lost control of the ATV in gravel near County Road 304 and tried to regain traction, at which point the vehicle skidded off the road and into a tree.

The ATV traveled another 10 feet and into another tree before coming to a rest, the report states.

Metro on 08/06/2018