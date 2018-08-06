Central Arkansas woman wins $270,000 in Natural State Jackpot game

A central Arkansas woman won $270,000 playing the state lottery's Natural State Jackpot game, officials said Monday.

Janice Edmon, 53, purchased the $3 winning ticket at the Kroger at 855 Salem Road in Conway, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were 3, 7, 9, 24 and 30, the lottery's website states.

The Conway resident claimed her prize Monday, the lottery said.