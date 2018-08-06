Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 06, 2018, 3:24 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Central Arkansas woman wins $270,000 in Natural State Jackpot game

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 1:12 p.m.

A central Arkansas woman won $270,000 playing the state lottery's Natural State Jackpot game, officials said Monday.

Janice Edmon, 53, purchased the $3 winning ticket at the Kroger at 855 Salem Road in Conway, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were 3, 7, 9, 24 and 30, the lottery's website states.

The Conway resident claimed her prize Monday, the lottery said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Central Arkansas woman wins $270,000 in Natural State Jackpot game

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online