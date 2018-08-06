Affidavit: Arkansan charged with sexual indecency showed girl lewd picture while playing Truth or Dare

An Arkansas man charged with sexual indecency played a lewd game of Truth or Dare with a girl and later exposed himself to her, authorities said.

The 14-year-old victim told police July 29 that she played the game last May with Timothy McCrobie at his home in Mountain View.

During the game, McCrobie dared the then-13-year-old to kiss him, take off her bra or touch his genitals, according to a probable cause affidavit. Authorities said the girl went into another room and removed her bra.

McCrobie then showed her a picture of his genitals and took a picture of her while she was sleeping, the affidavit states.

According to court documents, McCrobie developed a relationship with the girl that involved lewd phone calls and text messages over the next 14 months.

On July 10 of this year, McCrobie exposed himself and performed a sexual act in front of the victim while fondling her at at the Stone County Sports Complex, the affidavit states.

Officers wrote that McCrobie confessed to the allegations and added that he would have had sex with the girl if given the opportunity.

A circuit judge found probable cause Friday to arrest McCrobie on a charge of sexual indecency with a child. He remained in the Stone County jail Monday afternoon.