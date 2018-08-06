Authorities identify dead teen in woods

Authorities have identified the teen whose body was found in North Little Rock woods Thursday morning.

The death of Treyvon Gomillion, 18, is being investigated as a homicide, the Pulaski County sheriff's office said Saturday.

Warren Emerson Goodrum, 18, confessed to the killing to his father, who then reported the death to law enforcement officials, according to the sheriff's office. Gomillion's body was found in a woods near 10609 MacArthur Drive about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Goodrum confessed again to deputies, who then arrested him on a charge of capital murder, they said He was being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail as of Saturday night.

Gomillion's cause of death has not been released.

