Monday, August 06, 2018, 1:04 p.m.

Bar-eatery set to replace shuttered restaurant in Little Rock's River Market district

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 10:59 a.m.

arkansas-democrat-gazettestaton-breidenthal-8218-employee-andrew-midgett-left-touches-up-the-paint-thursday-on-a-hand-rail-at-the-new-live-life-chill-restaurant-in-the-river-market-as-artist-daniel-adams-from-mcrae-paints-a-sign-for-the-business

PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL --8/2/18-- Employee Andrew Midgett (left) touches up the paint Thursday on a hand rail at the new Live Life Chill restaurant in the River Market as artist Daniel Adams from McRae paints a sign for the business.

A restaurant that brands itself as a “lifestyle” is set to replace the shuttered Revolution Restaurant in Little Rock’s River Market district.

Live Life Chill will be at 300 President Clinton Ave., which adjoins the Revolution Room music venue, according to the business’ Facebook page. The location has sat vacant since the restaurant's closure in April.

An opening date has not been announced.

“Picture yourself chilling by the river with your favorite handcrafted cocktail in hand, tunes on point and food that makes your mouth water,” the restaurant’s description states.

Live Life Chill says it is looking for “fun, glamorous and knowledgeable staff that will be “hired as models and will be expected to maintain our brand image.”

A message left for the restaurant was not immediately returned Monday morning.

