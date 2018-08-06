Body found in Arkansas pasture identified as woman missing since 2016

A body found last week in a Arkansas pasture has been identified as being a woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said Monday.

Deputies with the Hot Spring County sheriff's office have been searching for Susan Cooper for nearly two years, after she was last seen in Malvern, Sheriff Mike Cash said. The body was found Friday off Grigsby Ford Road near Malvern.

Hot Spring deputies last month arrested 35-year-old Donald Smith on capital murder charges in connection with Cooper's death, but Cash said Smith did not cooperate with deputies or aid in the discovery of Cooper's body.

The FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Malvern Police Department, Clark County sheriff's office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission assisted in the investigation.