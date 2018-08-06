Bonnin transferring to Texas Tech

— Former Arkansas pitcher Bryce Bonnin is transferring to Texas Tech, he announced Monday on his Twitter page.

Bonnin must redshirt the 2019 season and will be eligible to play for the Red Raiders in 2020. He will be eligible for the MLB Draft in 2020.

"Everything happens for a reason and is all part of a beautiful plan," Bonnin wrote. "Excited to be back in the state of Texas to continue my academic and baseball career at Texas Tech."

Bonnin, a strong-armed right hander, pitched in 11 games at Arkansas as a freshman this year. The Mont Belvieu, Texas-native had a 4.26 ERA in 19 innings, and recorded 16 strikeouts and 12 walks.

He was used predominantly out of the bullpen in non-conference games, but pitched once in each round of the NCAA Tournament - against Southern Miss in the regionals, South Carolina in the super regionals and Texas at the College World Series. During a July 24 press conference, Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said Bonnin wanted to start next season, but coaches saw him as more of a relief pitcher.

"In my opinion he needs to go to a junior college and they put him on the mound so he can pitch," Van Horn said. "(He was) kind of up and down with the strike zone; a lot of things jumping around. He just needs to be ready to help his team win. He’s a guy that has a lot of talent with arm strength. Hopefully he picks the right place and has a lot of success."