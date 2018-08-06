Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 06, 2018, 1:05 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Cash drawers pried open in burglary of west Little Rock catfish restaurant, authorities say

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 12:09 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

A thief pried open two cash registers' drawers after breaking into a west Little Rock catfish restaurant early Friday, according to a police report.

Officers were called to the 10301 Rodney Parham Road location of Eat My Catfish shortly after 8 a.m.

Authorities noted a "punch tool" and a hammer were used to break into the glass of a door on the northwest side of the business.

According to the report from the city's Police Department, two of the restaurant's three cash registers had their drawers pried open. The amount taken was not listed.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Cash drawers pried open in burglary of west Little Rock catfish restaurant, authorities say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

WTF14 says... August 6, 2018 at 12:57 p.m.

Welcome to the neighborhood....

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online