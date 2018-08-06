Cash drawers pried open in burglary of west Little Rock catfish restaurant, authorities say

A thief pried open two cash registers' drawers after breaking into a west Little Rock catfish restaurant early Friday, according to a police report.

Officers were called to the 10301 Rodney Parham Road location of Eat My Catfish shortly after 8 a.m.

Authorities noted a "punch tool" and a hammer were used to break into the glass of a door on the northwest side of the business.

According to the report from the city's Police Department, two of the restaurant's three cash registers had their drawers pried open. The amount taken was not listed.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.