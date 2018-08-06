Central Arkansas county asks judge to dismiss sexual-harassment suit

Attorneys for Faulkner County and three of its officials have asked a federal judge to dismiss a sexual-harassment complaint.

Julie Woodward, a former employee of the county’s Office of Emergency Management, has accused that office’s director, Shelia Bellott, of harassment. Defendants in the lawsuit are the county, Bellott, County Judge Jim Baker and County Administrator Tom Anderson.

The case is pending in U.S. District Court in Little Rock.

County attorneys argue in a newly filed document that an investigation was conducted in response to reports of harassment and that “corrective action was taken by the County Judge.”

The attorneys say that action included but was not limited to moving Bellott to other work locations. The document does not say what those other actions were. County attorney David Hogue has said in the past that Baker forbade Bellott from talking by phone with three of the office’s four employees at the time. Since then, all four of those workers have resigned.

Two investigations led to separate attorneys recommending that Baker fire Bellott. He declined, however, to fire or suspend her. The Quorum Court cannot fire her but can withhold funding for her position.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.