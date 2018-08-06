Drillers score six in seventh, top Travelers

The Tulsa Drillers scored six runs in the seventh inning to beat the Arkansas Travelers 10-6 on Sunday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Trailing 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Drillers had singles by Cael Brockmeyer, DJ Peters and Keibert Ruiz with Ruiz's single scoring Brockmeyer to make it 6-5. Zach Reks singled to score Peters to tie the game at 6-6.

After Tyler Goeddel lined out, Errol Robinson singled through the hole at second to score Ruiz to make it 7-6 and moved to second on the throw. After an intentional walk to Gavin Lux, Drew Jackson was hit by a pitch by Wyatt Mills to score Reks to put the Drillers up 8-6. Jacob Scavuzzo was hit by a pitch to score Robinson to make it 9-6. Darin Gillies replace Mills and threw a wild pitch to score Lux to make it 10-6.

Yadier Alvarez (1-2) pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief of starter Tony Gonsolin to get the victory. Mills (0-1), who lasted 1/3 of an inning in the seventh, allowed 5 runs on 4 hits and got the loss.

Peters led the Drillers by going 4 for 5, scoring 2 runs and had 3 RBI. Brockmeyer went 3 for 4 and scored 2 runs.

Chris Mariscal led the Travelers by going 3 for 4 with a 3-run home run in the fifth.

