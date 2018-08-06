TEXAS LEAGUE
Drillers score six in seventh, top Travelers
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 1:48 a.m.
The Tulsa Drillers scored six runs in the seventh inning to beat the Arkansas Travelers 10-6 on Sunday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.
Trailing 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Drillers had singles by Cael Brockmeyer, DJ Peters and Keibert Ruiz with Ruiz's single scoring Brockmeyer to make it 6-5. Zach Reks singled to score Peters to tie the game at 6-6.
After Tyler Goeddel lined out, Errol Robinson singled through the hole at second to score Ruiz to make it 7-6 and moved to second on the throw. After an intentional walk to Gavin Lux, Drew Jackson was hit by a pitch by Wyatt Mills to score Reks to put the Drillers up 8-6. Jacob Scavuzzo was hit by a pitch to score Robinson to make it 9-6. Darin Gillies replace Mills and threw a wild pitch to score Lux to make it 10-6.
Yadier Alvarez (1-2) pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief of starter Tony Gonsolin to get the victory. Mills (0-1), who lasted 1/3 of an inning in the seventh, allowed 5 runs on 4 hits and got the loss.
Peters led the Drillers by going 4 for 5, scoring 2 runs and had 3 RBI. Brockmeyer went 3 for 4 and scored 2 runs.
Chris Mariscal led the Travelers by going 3 for 4 with a 3-run home run in the fifth.
Sports on 08/06/2018
Print Headline: Drillers score six in seventh, top Travelers
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Drillers score six in seventh, top Travelers
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.