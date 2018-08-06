Title: Mario Tennis Aces

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Cost: $59.99

Rating: Suitable for all ages

Score: 8/10

In Mario Tennis Aces, our titular hero once again must save the Mushroom Kingdom, but this time he's armed with a tennis racket.

The story is silly, in the way that Mario stories usually are. After a doubles match featuring Mario and Luigi versus arch-nemesis Bowser and son Bowser Jr., the wily Waluigi presents a mysterious racket as a gift. Luigi and all the evil characters are possessed by the evil racket and now seek five hidden power stones that will allow the tennis racket to take over the world.

It might actually be kind of odd for a tennis game to have a storyline about saving the world, but this is pretty classic Nintendo.

There are several modes to play Mario Tennis Aces. Adventure Mode has Mario progressing through a host of unusual scenarios -- not just beating opponents on the court, but also working through puzzle modes and boss fights.

In one challenge, for example, a nest of Piranha Plants shoots fireballs at Mario, and he must use his racket to whack the magical projectiles into the plants 30 times within a limited amount of time.

As Mario defeats each main boss, he collects the Power Stones, and will also find different rackets to use in case one is destroyed during a match. While for online play all characters are unlocked automatically, you have to play through the approximately six-hour Adventure Mode to unlock the different courts to play within the other game modes.

The court has a large effect on game play. The first court is Marina Stadium, and it has hard, clay and grass options, but the choices quickly start getting pretty zany and often contain hazards. Piranha Plant Forest court has three Piranha Plants in the net that will pop up from the iconic pipe and eat the ball midair, then spit it back out in a random direction.

On Snowfall Mountain, enemy characters can swarm over the court, disrupting game play.

Outside of Adventure Mode, there are several other playing options. First is a single-player mode against the computer, either in short exhibition matches or as part of a tournament. The other modes offer the option of cooperative or solo play against other players, such as anarchic Doubles matches against the computer or online opponents. And as usual, Nintendo is the king when it comes to couch co-op modes, with up to four players on a single television. And if you happen to meet a friend who also has the game and a Nintendo Switch, there's a mode to play against each other over a local Wi-Fi network.

Mario Tennis Aces offers traditional tennis shots -- such as lobs, slices, drop shots -- as a base but adds in lightning-fast super shots and racket-busting zone shots as well. As matches are played, an energy meter builds that allows these special moves to be made, including ways to defend against them, such as using that accrued energy to slow down time to return a hard-to-reach ball.

It's important to note that Mario Tennis Aces is not a tennis simulator, but rather an arcade-style tennis game. Matches are generally a simple best-of-three, much shorter than traditional tennis matches.

It's also a game of trick shots and powered-up super shots, and as such it probably has more in common with fighting games such as Street Fighter than the traditional game of tennis. That said, Nintendo is constantly pushing out updates and tweaks, so it's possible they'll add more features as time goes on.

Unfortunately, the Adventure Mode currently offers little in the way of replay value, once all the rackets and courts have been unlocked.

There's no extra-hard mode available or any new rewards to achieve by playing through it again. Nintendo has shown a willingness to add new content through patches, though, for example, by adding a rating system to online play, tweaking the strength of certain characters and fixing bugs. They have also added a full six-game, one-set match to Free Play to help satisfy players who had been complaining about not being able to change the length of matches.

Even with a gimped single-play mode, though, it has always been that the most fun will surely be with couch-side gatherings, playing alongside and against family and friends, and in that regard, Mario Tennis Aces serves well.

ActiveStyle on 08/06/2018