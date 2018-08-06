Home / Latest News /
Highway explosion in Italy leaves at least 56 people injured
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:09 a.m. Updated today at 9:23 a.m.
MILAN — Italian police say at least 56 people have been injured and a bridge has partially collapsed following a major explosion on a highway near the northern city of Bologna.
The Italian news agency ANSA reported the explosion was caused by an accident involving a truck that was transporting flammable substances, which exploded upon impact.
Italian firefighters tweeted that they've sent multiple rescue and emergency squads, including one from their urban search and rescue team.
Italian private Sky TG24 reported that some of the injured people had been hit by flying glass when windows in nearby buildings exploded.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Highway explosion in Italy leaves at least 56 people injured
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.