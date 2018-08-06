Jonesboro gunfire wounds 1 person

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday at a Waffle House in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police responded to a fight at the 2905 Phillips Drive location about 2:30 a.m., according to a news release from the department. Upon arrival, police found that one person had been shot.

The victim's injury was not life-threatening, the release states.

No suspects have been named.

