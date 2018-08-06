Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 06, 2018, 4:13 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Jonesboro gunfire wounds 1 person

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday at a Waffle House in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police responded to a fight at the 2905 Phillips Drive location about 2:30 a.m., according to a news release from the department. Upon arrival, police found that one person had been shot.

The victim's injury was not life-threatening, the release states.

No suspects have been named.

Metro on 08/06/2018

Print Headline: Jonesboro gunfire wounds 1 person

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Jonesboro gunfire wounds 1 person

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online