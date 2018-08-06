Little Rock given nearly $140,000 for after-school meals program

Little Rock has received a nearly $140,000 grant to expand its after-school and summer meal programs in an effort to reduce childhood hunger, city officials said Monday.

Arkansas' capital city was one of six towns awarded the $139,500 grants from the National League of Cities and the Food Research and Action Center.

Federal programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program help reduce food insecurity, but officials struggle to get parents and children to facilities where they can receive that funding, said Nate Coulter, director of the Central Arkansas Library System.

"That's what this grant is about — to find better ways to enhance and strengthen the delivery process so we can meet this need," Coulter said.

The Central Arkansas Library, the City of Little Rock, the Little Rock School District, the Arkansas Advertising Federation and the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance will partner to create the program, which officials said they hope will continue when grant funding expires in December 2019.

"To be able to educate students' minds and bodies is truly a unique partnership" Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola said. "I'm excited to see how this is going to grow."

Check back for updates on this story.