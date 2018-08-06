Little Rock police: Gunman allows woman to get grandsons out of car before taking it

A woman whose car was taken at gunpoint told Little Rock officers that the robber allowed her to get her grandchildren out of the vehicle before he took it.

The carjacking took place about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex at 5701 Dreher Lane.

The 50-year-old victim said a stranger had grabbed her shirt, put a gun to her stomach and demanded her red 2013 Toyota Corolla, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Authorities said she told the gunman to "take the car but let her get her grandkids." She then got the boys, ages 11 and 3, out of the car, and the robber fled west on Geyer Springs Road in the Corolla, the report states.

The Little Rock woman told police her purse and phone were in the stolen vehicle. Authorities noted they were able to "ping the phone," which showed the robber had traveled into Saline County and back into Little Rock.

According to the report, Little Rock officers spotted the car near the intersection of Santa Monica Drive and Mabelvale Cutoff Road. They tried to catch up to it but eventually lost sight of it, police said.

The carjacker was described as a black male who stands about 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has short dreadlocks.

No suspect was named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.