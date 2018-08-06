Ex-boyfriend held knife to her throat, forced her out of car, woman tells Little Rock police

A woman told Little Rock police that her ex-boyfriend held a knife to her throat and slammed her head against a vehicle in a dispute Saturday over a locked cellphone.

Officers were called shortly after 10:40 a.m. to Murphy USA, 12600 Chenal Parkway, in reference to a disturbance, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

The 30-year-old victim said her ex-boyfriend had approached her earlier while she was parked in a vehicle near an air pump.

The ex-boyfriend opened the driver's door as she was in the seat and yelled at her because he was locked out of his cellphone, the woman told authorities. The phone was used by him but paid for by her, she added.

According to the report, the 37-year-old man later held a knife to his ex-girlfriend’s throat before making her grab all of her belongings — a purse, a bag and a cellphone — and forcing her to walk with him.

Police say the two walked toward the back of the Home Depot parking lot, where the ex-boyfriend had parked a red or maroon Chevrolet Malibu.

The 37-year-old then opened the driver’s door of the car and forced the victim to sit in the driver’s seat, the report states. There, he again ordered woman to unlock the phone.

The woman told officers her head was slammed against the door “a few times” before she placed the vehicle in drive and began traveling with her ex-boyfriend still hanging onto the door.

Onlookers noticed the disturbance, at which point the man “panicked” and yelled at his ex-girlfriend to get out of the vehicle, police said.

Officers noted that the woman was eventually able to run back toward the gas station. The ex-boyfriend drove away before authorities responded.

A suspect was named, though his name did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Monday afternoon.