Monday, August 06, 2018, 10:18 a.m.

Little Rock man's escape at hospital foiled, police say

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Terry Lee Renninger

A Little Rock man who was facing a second-degree battery charge tried to escape from his hospital bed on Sunday, an arrest report shows.

When a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy tried to remove the restraints from Terry Lee Renninger, 45, upon his discharge from UAMS Medical Center, Renninger jumped from the bed and ran out of the room and down the hallway, according to the report.

The deputy reportedly chased and caught Renninger, pulling him to the floor. The struggle continued until UAMS police used a stun gun on Renninger, allowing him to be taken into custody, the report states.

In addition to the battery charge, Renninger is charged with second-degree escape. He was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $11,000 bond on Sunday evening, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 11.

Metro on 08/06/2018

Print Headline: Little Rock man's escape at hospital foiled, police say

