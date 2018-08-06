Man launches 'Amish Uber,' a horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service

COLON, Mich. — Look out Lyft, move over Uber: A southern Michigan man has launched a horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service.

WWMT-TV reported Timothy Hochstedler dubs his service "Amish Uber," though he's not a driver for the company. A sign on the side of his buggy reads, "Amish Horse & Buggy Rides $5," and he offers trips around the St. Joseph County community of Colon.

Hochstedler said he enjoys the conversations with customers. And his horse is friendly — "a people's horse."

Still, there's no app to hail this horse-and-buggy: Would-be customers have to flag it down.