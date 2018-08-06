Man robbed of bike by machete wielder, Little Rock police say

A 34-year-old Little Rock man was robbed of his bicycle Sunday by an assailant wielding a machete, authorities say.

Officers were called to the Long John Silver's at 4101 S. University Ave. shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The victim told police he was approached by a man he knows as "Skillet," who threatened him with a machete and took his bicycle.

The robber then headed east on Asher Avenue, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

No suspect was named and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.