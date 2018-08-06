North Little Rock police: Man who crashed with 2-year-old in back seat arrested on DWI charge

Authorities on Friday arrested a central Arkansas man who is accused of driving drunk with his 2-year-old son in the back seat of his pickup, according to a report.

North Little Rock police said they stopped 57-year-old Dennis Johnson at 7:30 p.m. after he sideswiped an oncoming tractor-trailer at the intersection of Charles Boyer Drive and the Interstate 40 exit ramp.

Johnson appeared to have bloodshot, watery eyes and was unsteady on his feet, the report states. He smelled strongly of intoxicants, officers wrote.

Authorities said he had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit when he was tested at the police station.

The 2-year-old, who was sitting in the back passenger seat of the silver Dodge, was unharmed, police said, though the pickup sustained "severe damage."

Johnson gave custody of the child to a family friend and was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he was charged with DWI and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Records show the Conway resident remained in jail Monday afternoon with no bail set.