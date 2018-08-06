Major League Baseball notes

ATHLETICS-NATIONALS

Kelley, cash acquired

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics have acquired right-handed reliever Shawn Kelley and cash considerations from the Washington Nationals in exchange for international slot money Sunday.

Kelley was 1-0 with a 3.34 ERA in 35 games for Washington. He last pitched on July 31 and was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Wednesday.

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, Oakland recalled outfielder Jake Smolinski from Class AAA Nashville and placed him on the 60-day disabled list with a blood clot in his left calf.

ASTROS

Osuna meets new team

LOS ANGELES -- Roberto Osuna met his new Houston Astros teammates Sunday and addressed the club for 10 minutes in a closed-door meeting as he comes off a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

The defending World Series champions acquired Osuna last Monday in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays while he was still serving his suspension. The reliever was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend May 8 in Toronto. No details have been made public and the next court date in the case is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Speaking with reporters in the dugout, Osuna offered few details about the morning meeting in the Astros' clubhouse at Dodger Stadium and did not discuss the case pending against him. Osuna was added to the active roster before Sunday's game against Los Angeles, with Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. going on the 10-day disabled list due to elbow discomfort.

Astros Manager AJ Hinch said he wouldn't hesitate to use Osuna, and would like to get the All-Star closer into a game as soon as possible. Hinch said he didn't have any details about the domestic violence allegation, but takes the situation seriously.

MLB handed Osuna the second-longest suspension since its domestic violence policy was enacted three years ago. The pitcher did not appeal.

METS

Source: Callaway to return

Mickey Callaway is expected to return as Mets manager next season, according to a baseball source. Even if the team brings in a new general manager, Callaway would remain in his position, the source said.

While the Mets have many question marks entering the 2019 season, as of now, Callaway's job apparently is not one of them. The rookie manager signed a three-year contract last October. After an 11-1 start, the team plummeted to 27-27 by May 31 and were 45-63 entering Sunday's game against the Braves.

Callaway took the news in stride before Sunday's game, saying, "You know it could happen at any time and I know I'm going to get fired one day. So, I try not to worry about it and do the work."

The Mets have internal candidates, led by John Ricco, for the GM job, but the source said the team will also look outside the organization after the season. Indians GM Mike Chernoff, who began his career as an intern with the Mets, has been reported on a growing list of names.

PADRES

2 RHP lost on waivers

CHICAGO -- The San Diego Padres have promoted right-hander Trey Wingenter from Class AAA El Paso after losing right-handers Tyson Ross and Jordan Lyles on waiver claims.

Ross was claimed by the St. Louis Cardinals and Lyles was picked up by the Milwaukee Brewers. The Padres didn't announce a move to replace Lyles on the roster before Sunday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs.

Wingenter, 24, went 3-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 40 games with El Paso. He is looking for his major league debut.

Wingenter was selected by San Diego in the 17th round of the 2015 draft.

NATIONALS

Source: Interest in Holland

The Washington Nationals are in discussions to sign recently released veteran Greg Holland, according to people familiar with the situation.

Holland had signed a $14 million deal to close for the St. Louis Cardinals, who released him after he pitched to a 7.92 ERA in 25 appearances and could not stay healthy. Holland cleared waivers, so the Nationals are free to negotiate a new deal with him and do not have to pick up the rest of his massive 2018 salary.

The Nationals had interest in Holland before. The former Royals closer has World Series experience, and would likely serve as late-inning depth if he could recover his form. The Nationals have time to let him find his way, even with closer Sean Doolittle on the disabled list, as they have Ryan Madson and Kelvin Herrera to pitch the eighth and ninth.

Holland could handle lower leverage innings until he proves himself capable of handling later ones like he did for the Royals during their playoff run. Holland closed for those Royals teams while Herrera set him up.

