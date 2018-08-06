Arkansan pleads guilty in death of her infant son, gets 10 years

A 32-year-old Arkansas woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the methamphetamine-related death of her infant son, court documents show.

Christina Lynn Richard of Blytheville pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in Mississippi County court Thursday.

Her son, 4-month-old Johnny Ray Richard Jr., died from meth poisoning in August 2017, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Richard and her husband, 30-year-old Johnny Richard Sr., were originally held on second-degree murder charges, probable cause affidavits state. The couple was arrested Nov. 28, 2017.

Her husband pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February. He, too, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.