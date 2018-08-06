Naturals complete sweep in style

SPRINGDALE — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals not only completed their first series sweep of the season on Sunday afternoon, they did it in exciting fashion.

Kelvin Gutierrez singled home Erick Mejia with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning a 5-4 win and the sweep of Springfield before 2,826 at Arvest Ballpark.

“Any time you win a series or sweep a series, it’s a good thing,” Naturals manager Mike Rojas said. “It’s not like they’re not trying; they’re going out there and working their butts off and playing their tails off. For us to get that first sweep is great. All we’re focused on is winning the series and playing good baseball.”

Northwest Arkansas (18-25 second half, 53-60 overall) scored four of its runs on Sunday with two outs, capping a series of clutch hitting and clutch pitching.

“It was a good team effort all the way around; defense, offense,” Rojas said.

The Naturals’ pitching staff held Springfield to just two hits in 30 at-bats with runners in scoring position in the four games.

NW ARKANSAS 5, SPRINGFIELD 4

“It was outstanding,” Rojas said. “It goes to show you when we pitch well, we win ball games. Our defense and offense has been in every game. Our pitching staff has done a great job this series and hopefully, they’ll continue to do that.”

Naturals’ hitters had five hits alone on Sunday in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

“That’s good quality at-bats,” Rojas said. “That’s a good hitting coach and they’re listening. Their working and getting into hitter’s counts and battling with two strikes, and getting that base on balls or the big hit.”

After Springfield (18-26, 52-62) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, Kort Peterson’s run-scoring two-out single scored Jecksson Flores to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning.

Springfield took a 4-1 lead with three runs in the fifth inning, but Northwest Arkansas started chipping away first with a solo homer by Gutierrez, also with two outs, in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Northwest Arkansas tied the game in the seventh inning, scoring twice on four hits.

Anderson Miller started the rally with a double with one out. Xavier Fernandez singled Miller to third and Corey Toups walked to pack the bases.

Mejia singled home Miller and after a strikeout, Samir Duenez, Saturday’s hero, singled hard off the glove of Springfield first baseman John Nogowski to score Fernandez and tie the game.

That set up the dramatic ninth inning.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Mejia finally coaxed a walk on a 12-pitch at-bat.

“That was a great battle,” Rojas said. “That’s why he’s leading off and a prospect in this organization.”

Mejia, who leads the Naturals with 30 stolen bases and is third in the Texas League, drew several throws to keep him close at first and then advanced to second on a balk by Hector Mendoza.

“He’s got 30 bags,” Rojas said. “He’s a guy that can run. [Mendoza] was trying to be quick to the plate and balked. He gets everybody on their toes and they try to be too quick.”

After a popout and the second out of the inning, Duenez was walked intentionally before Gutierrez, the clean-up hitter, promptly singled to right to easily score the speedy Mejia for the win.

“We had the heart of the order coming up and he’d hit a home run earlier,” Rojas said. “He’s swinging the bat well this whole series.”

Walker Sheller earned the win with two innings of one-hit relief after Yunior Marte came on with two outs in the fifth inning and ended Springfield’s rally with a strikeout to retire all seven batters he faced.

SHORT HOPS

With the series sweep, the Naturals are 10-2 in their last 12 games at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals outscored Springfield 21-8 in the series.

Naturals shortstop Jecksson Flores scored the first run for the Naturals on Sunday and has scored a run in 11 straight games.

On Deck: Today is a league-wide travel day for the Texas League. On Tuesday, the Naturals continue their current home stand with three games against Midland. Right-hander Jace Vines (1-1, 6.30) will take the mound for Northwest Arkansas in the opener while Norge Ruiz (3-7, 4.90) earns the start for Midland. Vines, who played collegiately at Texas A&M, will make his fifth Double-A start after being promoted from Advanced-A Wilmington. Ruiz is in his second stint of the season at Midland after appearing in three games, including two starts, on the Triple-A level at Nashville from late June into July. He’s making his third start against Northwest Arkansas this year and has exceeded 100 pitches in both despite throwing just a combined 13 1/3 innings against the Naturals.

On The Air: KQSMFM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com