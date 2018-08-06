GOLF

Perry wins 3M

Kenny Perry won the 3M Championship in Blaine, Minn., on Sunday, closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-stroke victory in the PGA Tour Champions event. Also the 2014 and 2015 winner at TPC Twin Cities, Perry, 57, matched Hale Irwin's tournament record of three victories in the event that started in 1993 at Bunker Hills. Five shots ahead after rounds of 66 and 60, Perry finished at 21-under 195. Wes Short Jr. was second after a 63. Playing two groups in front of Perry, Short got within two shots with three holes to go, but Perry made a birdie putt at 16 for a three-shot cushion. Tom Gillis (67) and Little Rock's Glen Day (70) tied for third at 15 under. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 6-under 66 and was tied for 20th at 9 under.

Putnam earns 1st title

Andrew Putnam won the Barracuda Championship for his first PGA Tour title, holding off Chad Campbell by four points in the modified Stableford scoring event. Putnam closed with a 22-foot birdie putt from off the front of the green on the par-5 18th when a bogey would have been enough for the breakthrough victory at Montreux Golf and Country Club. The winner had nine points in the round and 47 overall. Campbell birdied the 18th in an 11-point day. Monday qualifier John Oda tied for third with J.J. Spaun with 38 points.

Straka takes Classic

Sepp Straka won the KC Golf Classic on Sunday for his first Web.com Tour title, avoiding a playoff when playing partner Kyle Jones bogeyed the final hole. Straka, the 25-year-old Austrian who played at the University of Georgia, closed with a 2-under 69 for a 22-under 262 total at Nicklaus Golf Club in Overland Park, Kan. Jones had a 71 after opening with rounds of 63, 66 and 63 for a tournament 54-hole record of 21-under-par 192. Straka was a shot back going into the day after shooting 64-65-63. Sam Burns (66) was third at 18 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 69 and was tied for sixth place at 15 under.

Bhullar wins in Fiji

India's Gaganjeet Bhullar held out a record-breaking charge from Australian Anthony Quale on Sunday to win the Fiji International at Sigatoka, Fiji, by one stroke while Ernie Els shot a 7-under 65 to finish a further stroke behind. Bhullar, the overnight leader by a shot, produced his best round of the tournament, a 6-under 66, to move to 14 under over four rounds at the par-72 Natadola Bay course. Quayle went lower, shooting a course record 9-under 63 to all but snatch the trophy and the winner's share of a $1.2 million purse. Bhullar and Quayle shared 11 birdies and three eagles in a thrilling final round duel while Els added an eagle and six birdies for his first top-10 finish since June 2016. New Zealand's Ben Campbell, leader after the first and second rounds, tied Els in third place at 12-under while Australian Jarryd Felton was fifth at two shots back.

TENNIS

Zverev wins 2 in row

Alexander Zverev became the first man in nearly a decade to win consecutive titles at the Citi Open, overpowering Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-4 in the hard-court tournament's final Sunday. Zverev hit six aces, topping 130 mph, and never faced a break point en route to his ninth career ATP title and third of 2018. Germany's Zverev is 21, and Australia's de Minaur is 19, making for the youngest final on the ATP World Tour since 20-year-old Rafael Nadal beat 19-year-old Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells, Calif., in 2007. Svetlana Kuznetsova won her second title at the Citi Open, and first WTA tournament title in two years, by erasing four match points to beat Donna Vekic 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2 in the women's final. The No. 7 seed Vekic was one point from victory four times in the second set but was not able to close it out.

Buzarnescu victorious

Mihaela Buzarnescu won her first career singles title at age 30, beating Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-0 in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San Jose, Calif. Buzarnescu, a left-hander who ranked No. 142 only a year ago, mixed her shots beautifully with laser groundstrokes to send Sakkari chasing down balls in the corners while adding some slice and drop shots. Buzarnescu rallied from a set down to beat fourth-seeded Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals. The tournament missed the star power of the Williams sisters. Serena and Venus Williams both suffered early exits -- including Serena's career-worst 6-1, 6-0 loss in her opener to Johanna Konta.

FOOTBALL

Browns drop Coleman

After two disappointing, injury-slowed seasons, the Cleveland Browns traded Corey Coleman on Sunday night to the Buffalo Bills for an undisclosed draft pick. Coleman has been a bust with the Browns, who selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in 2016 -- the first selection by Cleveland's previous, analytics-driven front office. Coleman played in just 19 games over two seasons because of injuries, and he never developed into the big-play receiver Cleveland thought it was getting, so the Browns decided to get something for him while they could.

Eagles extend contracts

The Philadelphia Eagles rewarded Coach Doug Pederson and top executive Howie Roseman with contract extensions through 2022 on Sunday, keeping the Eagles' brain trust locked up together for at least five more years. Pederson, 50, won the Super Bowl in his second year as head coach with the Eagles. The team had previously exercised a fifth-year option in his contract, but the new deal adds two more years to his deal. Roseman, 43, is in his third year back in charge of personnel after losing his role in football decisions during the 2015 season.

Bills activate Jones

The Buffalo Bills have activated receiver Zay Jones off the non-football injury list, putting the second-year player in position to practice for the first time this offseason. Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement before the team's practice Sunday. Jones has spent the first 10 days of training camp working out individually. He has been sidelined since mid-May, when McDermott revealed that Jones had surgery on his right knee. It's unclear when and how Jones was hurt. It has been a tumultuous offseason for Jones. In March, he was arrested after a video surfaced showing a bloodied and naked Jones having an argument with his brother in the hallway of an apartment building in Los Angeles. Police said Jones was discovered breaking glass doors and windows. Prosecutors declined to file felony vandalism charges against him because of insufficient evidence.

Castonzo injured

Andrew Luck could be missing his blind-side protector in Thursday night's preseason opener at Seattle. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo did not practice Sunday and Seahawks Coach Frank Reich said he is expected to miss "some time" after apparently re-injuring his right hamstring in Friday night's practice. Castonzo was injured initially during workouts between the end of Indy's scheduled offseason workouts and the start of training camp. He was activated from the non-football injury list Wednesday. It's not yet clear who might replace the longtime starter. The most likely candidate, Denzelle Good, also sat out with a hamstring injury Sunday. Other possibilities include Joe Haeg, who has started in three different spots over the last two seasons, and J'Marcus Webb, who was signed last Monday.

